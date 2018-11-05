Speech to Text for Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

each season brings new weather conditions to the wabash valley. those conditions bring their own challenges. that's why storm team 10 is always doing what they can to learn more. today they went to the national weather service in indianapolis. there they talked to meteorologist mike ryan. he looks at the previous winter weather years we have in indiana. then makes his observations on what he thinks the upcoming year will be like. "well i think across central indiana, i think we're looking at near to maybe slightly below average temperatures. we're in a weak el nino phase, and there are some other factors in play that we think are gonna point us towards a little colder than normal." coming up tonight on news 10 nightwatch and my fox 10... we'll explain winter weather prepardness week. and be on the lookout for kevin orpurt's winter weather forecast