Speech to Text for Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at the line for early voting this morning at the vigo county annex! there has been a record number of early voters his year. nearly 300 people voted just this morning! good evening and thanks for joining us. we're counting down just hours now from the general election. and this year--thousands of people couldn't wait to hit the polls. let's put this into perspective. in 20-14, 22-thousand in 20-14, 22-perspective. in 20-14, 22-thousand people voted the entire election. today-- the vigo county clerk's office told us, more than 16-thousand people have voted early! news 10's sarah lehman was at the annex this morning. she joins us now live to share the story of one man who hasn't skipped a single election. patrece...rondrell... people all over the wabash valley have already been voting leading up to election day. right now more than 16 thousand people have already voted in vigo county. that's just early voting numbers. one of those voters was 90 year old jim worrell who has voted in every election since he legally could. <the line was out the door for early voting monday. it was filled with people of all ages. some who couldn't vote, others it was their first time voting. and then there's jim worrell he's 90 years old and has voted in every single election since he was old enough to vote. "first time i ever voted i voted for eisenhower" /// i don't think i ever missed one." he says his mom always voted. even his kids don't even miss a year to vote. "that's a privelage. you know? other country's don't have it or not like we do." worrell says he doesn't understand the people who don't vote.. "so many people say oh i have never voted like they're proud of it. what's to be proud of? that's nothing to be proud of." and he says... "it's the greatest country in the world and i'll treat it like that."> the annex here is just one place you can vote in vigo county tomorrow. coming up we'll have more on when and where you can vote in the county. live at the vigo county annex sarah lehman news 10. back to you.