Speech to Text for Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as vigo county is observing its 200th birthday, so is the state of illinois. one of the many ways the state is celebrating, is by honoring those who put their lives on the line for us. i was lucky enough to catch up with one incredible veteran from right here in the wabash valley. <illinois veteran mallory russell, is one in a million. "i called to rsvp and i asked what the dress code was because i was like, 'ah, i'll just show up in jeans and a flannel shirt.' and she goes, 'no, no, no, honey, it's cocktail attir' and i was like, 'crap!'" and russell's also one in 200. 200 veterans across the state of illinois were selected to be an honor 200 recipient. it's an award for the state's bicentennial. nominees were chosen based on achievements, contributions to their communities, and must've been honorably discharged. "i was in active duty from 2005 to 2009. may 5th, of 2008 i was hit with a roadside bomb, breaking my hip in two places, bulging my back in two places. i continued in iraq from may until november. i got out in february." and despite all russell had gone through, she still had a heart to serve in the reserves. but unfortunately, she couldn't because of her injuries. "i've had nine surgeries, and i'm 33-years-old, and 80 percent disabled." though under her belt, a long list of accolades. 2 army commendation medals, 3 army achievement medals, an iraq campaign medal, combat action badge, and the list goes on. but russell is still humble about the award, and says she's honored to be in such good company. "there's a lot of veterans in illinois, and there's a lot of veterans in indiana, and there's a lot of veterans across the world. and to be picked as one of