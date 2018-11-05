Clear

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Posted: Mon Nov 05 14:57:11 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 14:57:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as vigo county is observing its 200th birthday, so is the state of illinois. one of the many ways the state is celebrating, is by honoring those who put their lives on the line for us. i was lucky enough to catch up with one incredible veteran from right here in the wabash valley. <illinois veteran mallory russell, is one in a million. "i called to rsvp and i asked what the dress code was because i was like, 'ah, i'll just show up in jeans and a flannel shirt.' and she goes, 'no, no, no, honey, it's cocktail attir' and i was like, 'crap!'" and russell's also one in 200. 200 veterans across the state of illinois were selected to be an honor 200 recipient. it's an award for the state's bicentennial. nominees were chosen based on achievements, contributions to their communities, and must've been honorably discharged. "i was in active duty from 2005 to 2009. may 5th, of 2008 i was hit with a roadside bomb, breaking my hip in two places, bulging my back in two places. i continued in iraq from may until november. i got out in february." and despite all russell had gone through, she still had a heart to serve in the reserves. but unfortunately, she couldn't because of her injuries. "i've had nine surgeries, and i'm 33-years-old, and 80 percent disabled." though under her belt, a long list of accolades. 2 army commendation medals, 3 army achievement medals, an iraq campaign medal, combat action badge, and the list goes on. but russell is still humble about the award, and says she's honored to be in such good company. "there's a lot of veterans in illinois, and there's a lot of veterans in indiana, and there's a lot of veterans across the world. and to be picked as one of
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Image

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Image

It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Image

New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

Image

Students take part in FFA Field Day

Image

Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

Image

Rockville fire remains under investigation

Image

Mari Hulman-George remembered

Image

Accused Halloween gunman in court

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high