Speech to Text for It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. low around 47. east southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. winds could gust as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 38. west wind 6 to 8 mph. tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am. low around 47. east southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. winds could gust as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a