New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

indiana's unemployment rate sits at 3.5 percent. while that number is low-- there's still a need for new jobs. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how crane naval base is hoping to add new opportunities to the workforce. <"crane naval base employs more than five thousand people. the base is now looking to expand that workforce by over 300 jobs." crane naval base has announced they are opening 387 new positions. those new jobs are due to an increase in work at the base. 287 jobs are professional positions. those positions deal with science and engineering. the remaining 100 openings are for student internships. officals at crane say these new job openings are a record number of openings for the base. crane supplied 190 new hires in 2017. dr. angie lewis at crane says those positions are available to anyone. "you don't have to join the military in order to be an employee of our organization. so just like federal employees at the veterans administration and with the irs and other federal agencies, there are civilian employees within the department of defense." "if you'd like more information on how you can get one of these jobs head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in crane indiana, gary brian news 10.">