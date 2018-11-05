Speech to Text for Students take part in FFA Field Day

current building's location. students in the wabash valley got their hands a little dirty today! but it was all in the name of some education! students with sullivan high school's natural resource class finished up one of their projects. back in september, the sullivan county f-f-a and other community partners helped to plant "cover crop plots." those plots are located behind sullivan middle school. the students got to see their work from start to finish. "they put it in the ground. they helped us broadcast it. and now they are coming out and seeing it above the ground and below the ground. they are coming and seeing the hard works of their labor, seeing the fruits of it. " the project is designed to teach students about the usefulness of cover crops.. the importance of soil conservation and the need for sustainable agriculture. several partners participated including.. the sullivan county soil and water conservation district..