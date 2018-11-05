Speech to Text for Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

the cause is still unknown. progress on building a new wabash valley firehouse continues. we're talking about the thunderbird fire protection firehouse in shelburn. in july-- those overseeing the project had to go back to the drawing board. that's after only one bid came in on the project. and-- it was way over budget. fire chief john quilliam says they're in a waiting period for approval to raise their budget. if there's no objections-- officials have tentatively accepted a 400 thousand dollar bid. quilliam says the plan is to rebuild a new station in the