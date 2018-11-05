Clear

Rockville fire remains under investigation

Posted: Mon Nov 05 14:27:52 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 14:27:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

gusts as high as 31 mph. a friday night fire remains under investigation at this hour. it happened just before "8"-o'clock on "east high street" in rockville. fire crews say no one was home at the time of the fire. a number of departments were called in to help at the scene.. including bellmore and marshall fire departments.. rockville police.. parke county sheriff and e-m-s.. along with the red cross. we're told the state fire marshall has been called in to investigate-- since
