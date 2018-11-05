Speech to Text for Mari Hulman-George remembered

dot com. many are continuing to remember the life of "mari hulman george"... that's after she passed away on saturday. "hulman-george" was a beloved name to many organizations and causes. one of those is saint mary- of-the-woods college in west terre haute. that's where the "mari hulman george school of equine studies" is named in her honor. faculty members say without hulman george.. the horse industry program would not be where it is today. "just the generosity that she showed to the program is always something the students can learn from and i think, you know, we'll always remember her by that and now obviously when you see her name on something it's her name on something it's going to have a completely different meaning than it had before." services for "mari hulman george" are set for wednesday and thursday. visitation will be from noon until "8" on wednesday at "callahan and hughes funeral home". that's at 605 south 25th street. then on thursday.. from 10 a-m until noon.. funeral services will be held at "saint benedict church". that's at 1-11 south ninth street. burial will be held at