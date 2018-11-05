Speech to Text for Accused Halloween gunman in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to you. continuing our crime alert this afternoon. the man accused of shooting a woman in the head on halloween.. goes to court. "joshua kyle" faced judge "michael lewis" again this afternoon. he's facing charges of attempted murder.. aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. he remains behind bars on "1"-hundred thousand dollars bond. today-- a jury trial date of april 22nd was set. he's expected back in court in