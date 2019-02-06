Speech to Text for Guns stolen from state trooper's car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. an investigation continues for the suspect accused of breaking into a police car early this morning. indiana state police say a man broke into a state trooper's car and stole his weapon. news 10's jada huddlestun spoke with police today. she joins us now here in the studio with what they know so far. //////// it happened around four this morning in the rio subdivsion in terre haute. police say the suspect took the officer's weapon. it's a .45 calliber hand gun with the deparments logo engraved on it. police received video surveillance of the suspect. he appears to have short dark hair with some facial hair on his chin. i spoke with trooper b-j patterson today. he says a gun on the street is a big problem. //////// "we have a weapon that's on the street now which is concerning and obviously it's a little more concerning that somebody would break into a police car and take the weapon." ///////// police are still looking for the suspect. he was last seen in running pants and a light colored hoodie. video shows the suspect drove off in an older model s-u-v.. possibly a chevy or g-m-c. if you have any information on the crime you're asked to call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. lacey.. back