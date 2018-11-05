Clear

Weapon stolen from ISP trooper vehicle

If you know anything, please contract Indiana State Police

Posted: Mon Nov 05 10:55:41 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 10:55:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Weapon stolen from ISP trooper vehicle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news... the search is on for someone who stole a handgun from an indiana state trooper's squad car. we just received this news within the last 15 minutes. indiana state police tell us it happened in the rio grande subdivision about 4 o'clock this morning. these are photos submitted to us by indiana state police. they come from surveillance video that captures who stole this weapon. it's a .45 handgun with a state police logo engraved on it. the suspect appears to have short dark hair and has some facial hair on his chin. he also appears to be wearing running pants and a light colored hoodie. he drove off in an older model suv, possibly a chevy or gmc. if you have information on this, please call indiana state police. we'll have much more on this story tonight on news 10.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Noblesville suspect recorded video of guns day before school shooting; attorneys read apology: ‘Sorr

Image

Weapon stolen from ISP trooper vehicle

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high