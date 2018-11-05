Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Nov 05 09:35:08 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 09:35:34 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

today periods of showers, mainly after 4pm. high near 56. southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. tonight periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers between 11pm and midnight. low around 47. east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. winds could gust as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. west wind 11 to 16 mph, with today periods of showers, mainly after 4pm. high near 56. southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. tonight periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers between 11pm and midnight. low around 47. east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. winds could gust as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Donnie Baker

Image

