Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today periods of showers, mainly after 4pm. high near 56. southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. tonight periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers between 11pm and midnight. low around 47. east southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. winds could gust as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.