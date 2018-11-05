Speech to Text for VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

last month we introduced you to a new "app" that allows parents and students to report safety concerns "anonomously." it's called "junior crimestoppers" and it launched last week." after the first round of vigo county schools community meetings -- several expressed their number one concern is school safety. as part of another tool -- the school corporatinon launchged what is called "the school messenger program." this is a text feature for parents. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county school corporation. she's there tell us how parents can opt in now, plus how it all works. abby? jon, alia.... yes, parents will receive texts "alerts" during an emergency situation within the school corporation---such as a school threat...or what not. it's another tool leaders say will make vigo county schools safer. if you are a parent and you would like to receive these text alerts.... you can do so by texting the letter "y" to the number on your screen. that's 6-7-5-8-7. now, keep in mind parents must be registered on skyward. if you're not, you will not be eligble to receive these texts. students normally fill out an emergency contact card for the school year. that information---including cell phone numbers ----will be entered into the skyward system. leaders say the text feature is a way to increase transparency and communication between the school corporation and parents. but, they say "your help" is needed to make it all possible. [take sot outcue: technology is an issue." duration:0:10] < "we find school safety an issue. we are hearing that already. we are hearing that communication is an issue. and we are hearing technology is an issue. > i reached out to parents about what their thoughts are about this new text feature. reaction in our next half hour. reporting live in terre haute, abby on east wabash avenue.