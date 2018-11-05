Clear

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Text Y to 67587

Posted: Mon Nov 05 06:21:09 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 06:21:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

interviewing. last month we introduced you to a new "app" that allows parents and students to report safety concerns "anonomously." it's called "junior crimestoppers" and it launched last week." after the first round of vigo county schools community meetings -- several expressed their number one concern is school safety. as part of another tool -- the school corporatinon launchged what is called "the school messenger program." this is a text feature for parents. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county school corporation. she's there tell us how parents can opt in now, plus how it all works. abby? jon, alia.... yes, parents will receive texts "alerts" during an emergency situation within the school corporation---such as a school threat...or what not. it's another tool leaders say will make vigo county schools safer. if you are a parent and you would like to receive these text alerts.... you can do so by texting the letter "y" to the number on your screen. that's 6-7-5-8-7. now, keep in mind parents must be registered on skyward. if you're not, you will not be eligble to receive these texts. students normally fill out an emergency contact card for the school year. that information---including cell phone numbers ----will be entered into the skyward system. leaders say the text feature is a way to increase transparency and communication between the school corporation and parents. but, they say "your help" is needed to make it all possible. [take sot outcue: technology is an issue." duration:0:10] < "we find school safety an issue. we are hearing that already. we are hearing that communication is an issue. and we are hearing technology is an issue. > i reached out to parents about what their thoughts are about this new text feature. reaction in our next half hour. reporting live in terre haute, abby on east wabash avenue. after the first round of vigo county schools community meetings -- several expressed their number one concern is school safety. therefore, the school corporation launched what's called the "school messenger program." this is a text feature for parents. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county school corporation. she's there tell us how parents can opt in now, plus how it all works. abby? jon, alia.... yes, parents will receive texts "alerts" during an emergency situation within the school corporation---such as a school threat...or what not. it's another tool leaders say will make vigo county schools safer. if you are a parent and you would like to receive these text alerts.... you can do so by texting the letter "y" to the number on your screen. that's 6-7-5-8-7. now, keep in mind parents must be registered on skyward. if you're not, you will not be eligble to receive these texts. students normally fill out an emergency contact card for the school year. that information---including cell phone numbers ----will be entered into the skyward system. we have more details and information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting in terre
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

VCSC Launches Text Alert Program

Image

Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

Image

Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Election Day Tips

Image

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Image

IRS Scam Calls

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high