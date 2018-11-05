Speech to Text for Tajimi Exchange, Vigo County Corp.

county schools. the vigo county school corp. is recruiting students for an exchange program that will take them to tajimi, japan, in spring 2019. tajimi and terre haute have a sister city relationship, and an exchange program has taken place for many years. travel will occur over spring break, from march 23 through april 7 in 2019. upon arrival, a seven-day tour of japan will be offered as well as a seven-day home stay exchange. cost is $5,000. vigo county students, grades 8-12 are eligible. 462-4312 robin.smith@vigoschools.org>