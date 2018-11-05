Speech to Text for Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

police departments from across the nation are honoring a local hero... and others are helping preserve his memory one stitch at a time. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. terre haute police officer rob pitts was gunned down in may. since then... there have been efforts to honor his memory in many ways. one of those ways is through quilting. news 10's garrett brown explains in this story... new for you on nightwatch. the burden of losing someone close is never easy. but the pitts family says this caring community has helped. and strangers from around the state wanted to do their part as well. one stitch at a time. saturday the pitts family decided to give back to the community. that's as they hosted a fish fry and auction. the money goes to the rob pitts scholarship fund. "we wanted to do something just to keep robs memory alive. with the way the community has helped us out and supported us, we thought this would be a good way to give back to the community." but along the back wall lined seven covered spaces. behind them quilts put together by "indiana going blue." it's a group that puts together honor quilts for fallen officers around the state. each one stitched by a different person. "i cant imagine their pain and if this helps just a little bit, then that makes me fee so much better." what makes the quilts special is the patches on each one. more than four hundred and fifty different polices patches were donated to be used on the quilts. with each of the seven quilts going to a different family member. a gesture the meant the world to the pitts family. "you can't put it into words what it means to see all these quilts. the time and efforts that has went into all this is just unreal." its national and local support like this that continues to help the pitts family in their time of need. they hope to do what they can to give back to what they call a loving community. "you can't describe it. but we just want to let everybody know how much we appreciate it." the pitts family is working with the wabash valley community foundation for the rob pitts scholarship. they hope to award it each year to a student interested in a career in law enforcement or criminal justice.