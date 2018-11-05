Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert concerning a busy intersection here in terre haute. 25th and margaret is closed from now until the end of the month. city crews are reconstructing the intersection as part of the margaret avenue railroad overpass project. for more information about alternative routes - go to wthitv.com.. /// new this morning - funeral services have been announced for mari hulman george. george passed away in indianapolis on saturday. she served many causes and organizations. she was chairman of the board for hulman and company... and a leader at indianapolis motor speedway. visitation will be from noon until eight on wednesday at callahan and hughes funeral home. that's at 605 south 25th street. then on thursday -- from 10 a.m. until noon -- at st. benedict church at 1-11 south ninth street. mass of christian burial services will begin at 12:05 p.m. thursday at the church. with burial at calvary cemetery on east wabash avenue.. //// joshua kyle will be in court this week in connection with a halloween night shooting. terre haute police say kyle shot a woman in the head. according to court records... kyle was arrested in late august on strangulation charges -- against the same woman. records show the woman even asked a judge to remove a protective order against kyle just six days prior to the shooting. because of his criminal history, prosecutors have filed for a sentencing enhancement. they're also going to charge him as a habitual offender. . //// with tomorrow being election day -- today is the final day for early voting. here in terre haute -- you have only "one" location for doing that. that's the vigo county annex from eight a.m. until noon. remember... you will need a valid photo i-d to cast your ballot. the indiana bureau of motor vehicles will have extended hours today so you can get your i-d. branches will be open from 8-30 this morning until 8 this evening. tomorrow on election day -- they'll have hours from 6 a-m to 6 p-m. there are some documents you'll need and we've listed those on our website... wthitv.com. . /// if you need a ride to the polls tomorrow, the city of terre haute can help. the city already offers a "free bus fare day" each month. for "this" month -- that day has been moved to election day. there won't be any special stops. but.. there are some stops near polling locations. those locations include... booker t washington and memorial united methodist church using the "southeast .. southside" route. and the west vigo community center and national guard armory using the "north 19th .. 12 points" route. we've linked you to more bus route information at wthitv.com. . //// and once you get to the polls - vigo county election officials say "read the instructions". you'll find them posted inside voting booths. they say if you have questions -- please ask! and if you have any questions, just ask! a hundred and forty trained volunteers will be available to help you. and if you want to find the polling location with the shortest lines - just call the number on your screen.