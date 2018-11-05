Clear
Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 57°

Mostly cloudy skies today will give way to showers and storms in the afternoon.

Posted: Mon Nov 05 02:56:22 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 05 02:57:23 PST 2018

we'll see a mainly cloudy start today - with shower chances in creasing by this afternoon. highs today get into the upper 50s. widespread showers likely tonight, lows at 48. clouds start pushing out tomorrow, a high at 56. then, partly cloudy by tomorrow night, a low at 39. mainly sunny wednesday, but highs only get to about 50.
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain for the work week.
