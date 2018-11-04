Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Nov 04 20:40:25 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 04 20:40:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

showers will continue through the night tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 40's. mostly cloudy skies tomorrow will give way to showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. highs will be in the upper 50's. tomorrow night more showers will move through and temperatures will drop to the lower 50's.
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain for the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

