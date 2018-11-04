Speech to Text for Election Day Tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county vigo county election officials have some last minute tips for you as we prepare for election day tuesday. the first tip is really simple. they say read your instructions! in tonight's election alert... officials want to be clear! instructions will be posted inside voting booths. they say if you have questions -- please ask! a hundred and forty trained volunteers will be available to help you. the second tip is to call election central if you'd like to know where the shortest lines are when you plan to vote on tuesday. [take sot incue: "the wait should..." outcue: "...real long time." duration:0:12] leanna moore says, "the wait should not be an excuse. we have twenty-one vote centers and they're strategically placed so there shouldn't be any reason that anyone should have to wait a real long time." officials say there will always be a vote center without a line. you can call election central all day tuesday. that number is