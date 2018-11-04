Clear

Foster Parent Bill of Rights Complete

Posted: Sun Nov 04 17:03:06 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 04 17:03:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

days prior to the shooting. foster parents say the state has taken a big first step to protect kids with the completion of a foster parent bill of rights. indiana lawmakers passed a bill last session that required a group to create the bill of rights. the foster parent bill of rights is made up of five articles. they are communication... safety and privacy... support... collaboration... and respect. foster mom and respect. foster mom and advocate kristi cundiff tells news 10 she is excited about the progress. she says the bill of rights gives foster parents a voice and will be a much needed communication tool for working with the department of child services. now... she says the work continues. [take sot incue: "we look to..." outcue: "...bill of rights." duration:0:09] kristi cundiff says, "we look to the representatives and we look to the senators to pass legislation that will back what is in the foster parent bill of rights." lawmakers will consider twelve new bills this coming session... dealing with foster
