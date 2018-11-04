Speech to Text for IRS Scam Calls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

calls plague scam phone scam phone calls plague many of us... but with constant changes in technology... it is becoming more difficult to figure out what's real and what's fake. good evening and thanks for joining us tonight. new for you tonight at six... news 10's garrett brown found out how you can protect yourself from spoof calls. according to aarp by next year roughly half of all mobile calls will be fraudulent. its scams fraudulent. its scams that aim to gain any money or personal information to further their gain. that's why its important better prepare for the unexpected. [take pkg outcue: "...for yourself." duration:1:30] < franklin grissom has never fallen victim to scam call. but he does say they are becoming more and more elaborate. "telling me there was an account with my name and i owe "x" amount of thousands of dollars but i can settle it for much less and then ill get one saying it's the irs saying that i owe taxes from like 2016 or 2017." "and there is an non bailable arrest warrant for you arrest issued under your name. so before we move forward with the lawsuit and the legal allegations. contact us as soon as possible." "they're using threat tactics pressure tactics." these scams are now using phone number spoofing. that's where they duplicate a caller id to reflect where they want to call from. a recent example of this is those receiving phone calls from the parke county sheriffs office demanding money or they will take you to jail. "they make it look like it comes from some official location. they're not going to ask our agency or any other law enforcement agency to go out with them anywhere." entitiys like the irs says they would never contact you over the phone for money. they always begin contact through mail. but if they insist on meeting you in person don't be afraid to reach out to local law enforcement for support. "and if you don't know call us. law enforcement will come out and check them out." it's a new age of fraud that will only continue to get worse. but the best defense to these scams is to always be cautions. "just do your research. if you think it's a credit card company or the sheriffs office just hang up the phone, call them up and see whats going on for yourself." now the irs does have a website page set to help those receiving these calls. we'll have that link on our website