News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Rain moving in, and windy.

Posted: Sun Nov 04 06:37:04 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 04 06:37:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today expect showers to move in by mid morning. today will be windy again with gusts as high as 35 miles an hour. day time highs at 56. tonight we'll still hang onto the rain and the breezy conditions. overnight lows drop to 41. then tomorrow we'll start the day partly sunny, but another round of rain moves in toward the afternoon. day time highs at today expect showers to move in by mid morning. today will be windy again with gusts as high as 35 miles an hour. day time highs at 56. tonight we'll still hang onto the rain and the breezy conditions. overnight lows drop to 41. then
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers moving in.
