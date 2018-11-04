Saturday Night Weather Update

Clear

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers tonight and Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

