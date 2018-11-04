Speech to Text for Indiana State beats USD in 3OT

end with a 10-1 finish.. few expected indiana state football to be at this spot when the season started.. the sycamores enter today's game 4-4.. with a chance to go above 500 on the season.. **indiana state hosting south dakota.. a team the sycamores lost to big last year.. **1st quarter.. ryan boyle pass to dakota caton.. 11-yard touchdown.. sycamores up 7-0.. **3rd quarter.. sycamores up a touchdown.. coyotes in the redzone.. jonas griffith knocks forces the fumble.. katrell moss recovers for the sycamores.. **to the 4th.. yotes in the red zone again.. griffith is there to make the 3rd down stop.. forces a field goal.. game tied.. **under 3 to go.. boyle fake hand off to titus mccoy.. keeps it himself.. 25 yard touchdown run.. sycamores take the lead but yotes match.. **to overtime.. u-s-d gets the touchdown.. sycamores to match.. boyle to dante hendrix for the score.. **2ot.. isu up first.. boyle jump pass to zach larkin.. yotes match.. **3ot.. sycamore defense holds them to a field goal.. a touchdown wins it.. boyle throwing back.. hendrix is there.. the sycamores pull it off.. indiana state wins a triple overtime thriller.. the trees extend the winning streak to three.. indiana state takes it 51-48 on a big time t-d from boyle to hendrix. [take sot outcue: start next week. duration:0:23] <<we just fought so hard for this game and to make that catch and to see everybody so happy, there's no better feeling. celebration time. it's great to play again, great to play with these guys. i've built such strong relationships with each and every one of them. to go above the 500 mark, to put three wins in a row with the possibility of four, it's a great feeling and i can't wait to