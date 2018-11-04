Speech to Text for Paris falls in state tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gym. and now we're going to.>> paris football is well on it's way to a state title game.. the tigers enter the 2nd round of the state tournament unbeaten at 10-0.. **paris goes on the road to face off against 10th seeded effingham.. **1st quarter.. paris going on 4th down.. caleb gates to caleb mullinex for a big gain.. tigers knocking on the endzone.. **next play.. gates hand off to nathan zorn.. dives for touchdown.. paris ties the game 7-7.. **3rd quarter.. flaming hearts lead.. kick off to mullinex.. runs it all the way to the 33 yard line.. **another 4th down for the tigers.. hunter newlin the q-b on play action.. mullinex sauces a couple defenders and houses it.. but the flaming hearts just too much.. effingham goes on to beat paris 30-14... tiger season comes to an