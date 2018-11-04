Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins the state title

people watching that don't start recruiting some of those girls to play in college, then i think they're crazy.>> **barr-reeve volleyball looking to bring home another state championship.. vikings face pioneer.. **1st set.. sarah graber ace.. the freshman won 10 straight service points.. vikings up big.. **anna ballengee gets the kill to win the set for barr-reeve 25-13.. vikings up 1-0.. **pioneer wins set 2.. we go to the 3rd.. vikings serve.. jasye thompson ace.. vikings take a 2-1 lead.. **tied 24-all in set four.. addison ainscough kill.. vikings match point.. **next play.. ainscough does it again.. and let the celebration begin... barr-reeve volleyball wins the 1-a state championship.. vikings win 3 sets to 1 to knock off pioneer and bring home barr-reeve's second volleyball state title. [take sot outcue: now we're going to. duration:0:26] <<i've been wanting this my whole high school career. i have no words. i'm so proud of my team. each and every one of them are my best friends. it's incredible. i will forever remember this moment. i'm just really excited for our team. how far we've come. how close we are. it's just been a great year. it's amazing. we talked about it before we left, adding another black banner to