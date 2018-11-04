Clear

Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Knights fall to New Castle in state finals.

Posted: Sat Nov 03 21:03:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 03 21:03:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Northview volleyball finishes 2nd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening.. athletes work all year round for a chance like this.. and the girls on the northview volleyball team have the opportunity to make program history.. **the knights travel up to muncie for the 3-a state title game against new castle.. **1st set is close.. jenny lundy kill.. norhview trailing.. **knights looking to stay in set one.. serve is long.. trojans win first set 25-22.. **great start to game two.. lundy kill.. knights up 6 in the set.. **but new castle with a lot of weapons.. mabrey shaffmaster.. minnesota commit.. drives home a winner.. trojans take set two.. **great defense from the knights in the 3rd.. alli cook dig.. kambree lucas finisher.. but the trojans just wore northview down.. new castle takes set three 25-13 and with it, the match.. the trojans repeat as 3-a state champions.. winning in straight sets.. northview takes the runner up spot.. but the knights say they left it all on the court. [take sot outcue: think they're crazy. duration:0:15] <<i think we played to our fullest potential and i think we did just amazing as a team. i've said all year long and i think that proved it. my defense is some of the best defensive specialists in the
