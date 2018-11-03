Speech to Text for Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

haven't figured out the shooter's motive. a pillar in the wabash valley community and racing world has passed away. according to the indianapolis motor speedway twitter-- mari hulman george has died at the age of 83. hulman george served as chairman of the board for hulman and company-- indianapolis motor speedway-- and the "i-m-s" foundation. she was also a longtime board member of first financial bank. hulman george touched many people through her passion for giving back, auto racing, and stewardship. i-m-s says her funeral arrangements are being handled by callahan and hughes funeral home in terre haute-- but arrangements