Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Hulman & Company and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced the passing of Mari Hulman George, Chairman of the Board Emeritus

Posted: Sat Nov 03 05:50:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 03 05:50:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haven't figured out the shooter's motive. a pillar in the wabash valley community and racing world has passed away. according to the indianapolis motor speedway twitter-- mari hulman george has died at the age of 83. hulman george served as chairman of the board for hulman and company-- indianapolis motor speedway-- and the "i-m-s" foundation. she was also a longtime board member of first financial bank. hulman george touched many people through her passion for giving back, auto racing, and stewardship. i-m-s says her funeral arrangements are being handled by callahan and hughes funeral home in terre haute-- but arrangements
