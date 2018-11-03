Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season going 9-3.... beating a team twice in the same season is never easy, but that's what north vermillin needed to do tonight to bring home their first sectional title since 2015... the falcons faced attica, a team they knocked off during the regular season 27-22.... **the two meeting again in the sectional final at attica... **rough start for north vermillion.. first play of the game.. fumble recovered by attica.. north vee defense gets stop.. then.. second play for falcons.. fumbled again.. recovered by attica.. defense keeps n-v in it early.. **2nd quarter.. brennan ellis pass to jonathan kilgore.. 55-yard gain.. **next play.. chistian myers **next play.. yard gain.. **next play.. chistian myers touchdown .. 15 yards.. 8-0.. **later.. ellis 76 yard **later.. yards.. 8-0.. **later.. ellis 76 yard run.. **leads to wyatt reynolds touchdown.. falcons up 14-0 at half.. **4th quarter.. ellis 20 yard touchdown run.. north vermillion goes up 22-0.. **attica scores once.. going for it on 4th down late.. gage dice stop.. north vermillion is moving on.. the falcons come through with a big time road win in a hard fought game.. north vermillion wins 22-6. [take sot outcue: spring and summer. duration:0:29] time now for our smashes of the night.... brennan ellis the night.... our smashes of time