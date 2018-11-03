Speech to Text for Sullivan football

welcome back welcome back to in the zone... its hard to believe as much success as sullivan has had over the years, that the arrows have never won a sectional title... head coach blaine powell, said his arrows were a hungry bunch ready to change that tonight.... sullivan hosted tri-west in a 3a sectional championship.... arrows would strike first in this one....jack conner fires a bullet to the endzone to kyle vernelson.....touchdown arrows, good guys up seven-nothing... conner threw for 246 yards in this game....he lay ball into the bread basket any better than conner does here to karter vernelson.....arrows up 14-7 in the second quarter... fourth quarter...things not looking good for sullivan down 24-14....arrows defense comes up with a big play, jarring the ball loose....jacob freels with the fumble recovery for the arrows... very next play....karter vernelson takes the shuttle pass and goes six yards into the endzone..... arrows back in this ballgame down 24-21.... same score, sullivan gets the ball back....conner carries several tri-west defenders into the endzone from two yards out.... arrows take the lead 27-24 with 3:28 to go in the game... tri-west would march right back down the field....luke robertson hits brayden vanslyke for a 10-yard score....bruins retake the lead, 31-27 with 1:22 to go... sullivan would get one last chance...they have the ball at the tri-west 13-yard line with 5.9 seconds left... a td and they win....final play of the game...conner to the corner of the endzone...kyle vernelson has great hands, he makes the catch but is out of bounds..... heartbreaking way to miss out on your first sectional title ever and for your season to end this way, but you see in slow mo....vernelson didn't have mo....vernelson slow mo....vernelson didn't have control of it until he was out of until he was control of it until he was control of it didn't have mo....vernelson didn't have control of it until he was out of bounds... tri-west wins a thriller 31-27...bruins are your sectional champs.....arrows had a