Speech to Text for North Central football

record... its not often you get a chance to make history, but that's exactly what the north central football team had a chance to do tonight... the t-birds were trying to win the schools very first football sectional championship.... **north central travels to west washington for the sectional final.. **2nd quarter.. t-birds at the goal line.. blake chatman punches it in.. north central first on the board.. **t-birds go for two.. dawson basinger picks it up.. north central up 8-0... **late in the half.. senators going on 4th down.. isaac bonacorsi makes the stop.. t-birds up 8-0 at the half.. **3rd quarter.. west washington holden bowsman pass intercepted by bryson suggs.. endzone touchback.. **later in quarter.. t-bird defense bringing pressure.. bowsman off the back foot.. basinger is there for the interception.. **to the 4th.. basinger 24 yard touchdown.. t-birds take a 14-0 lead.. **senators need to push the pace.. dawson basinger another i-n-t.. suggs would get a second interception late in this one to seal it.. history is made at north central.. the thunderbirds win sullivan county's first football sectional title.. north central rolling on after a 14-nothing shutout over west washington..