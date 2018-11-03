Speech to Text for TH South football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening and welcome good evening good evening and welcome to the in the zone.... we had a chance to crown as many as four wabash valley high school football teams sectional champs tonight all four of our teams had interesting matchups... north central was favored, both north vermillion and sullivan had pick-em games.... and terre haute south was an underdog in their contest.... the reason many weren't giving south much of a chance tonight is because their opponent castle beat them in both teams season opener in august 42-14... now the braves have been saying for awhle, they are a much better team than they were a few months ago.. tonight, they had a chance to prove it in the sectional championship at 5a, 12th ranked castle.... jase dressler with a three-yard td run for south, to tie the game at seven in the first quarter... dressler ran for 175 yards.....the senior always running hard, another big gain...he goes down right by the goal line... south qb collins turner threw for 178 yards....turner finds james mallory....braves hanging around down 27-20 in the second quarter.... late first half....jacob rutledge with the interception on the castle qb.....he then turns into a great runner here following his blockers....he returns it deep into knights territory, giving south one last chance for a south before halftime... point-nine left in the first half....turner to the back of the endzone and his big six-six tight end kenyon sholty who hauls in the td catch.. how about this, braves tie the game at 27 heading to recess... second half was a different story...castle outscores terre haute south 28-7... knights win 55-34 to win the sectional.....braves end their year with a 4 and 7