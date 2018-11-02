Speech to Text for How does weather impact voter turnout?

election day is getting closer and many will be looking to cast their vote. how does weather impact voter turnout? storm team 10's brady harp spoke with election officials and has more. [take pkg outcue: socduration:1:26] < some might think bad weather might put a damper on voter turnout. i asked local election officials if that was the case and the answer may surprise you. how does bad weather impact voter turnout. you might think rain could negatively impact the amount of people casting their votes ... but local election officials say the opposite happens in terre haute. leanna moore: "the voter turnout when it rains is actually better than when the sun is outside. we have had an exceptional turnout especially on the days that it has rained." why does this happen? election officials say they have a few theories. moore: "it seems like people just come out to vote. there's nothing else they can do so people just come out and cast their vote and get that part done." early voting has started in indiana. officals tell me this year's turnout has already been good. they say rain or shine - don't let the weather have an impact on your decision to vote. moore: "a lot of the voter turnout this time is one it's a midterm election and there's a lot of things going on. here in town we have the jail thing going on the school board is a big issue. we have the state races that's a big issue so a lot of people have a lot of interest this year." election day is tuesday. for your full election day forecast hour by hour remember to check your storm team 10 weather app.