Casey's Hope for the Warriors program

Posted: Fri Nov 02 19:55:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the warriors". it's an annual promotion hosted by more than "2"-thousan "casey's general stores" across "16"-states. the goal is to restore a sense of self.. family and hope for veterans.. service members and military families. all "you" have to do to help out is buy a "dog tag" at participating store for "1"-dollar. those funds will benefit the "hope for the warriors" programs. they focus on the clinical health and wellness.. sports and recreation and transition services that our veterans need. to learn more about "hope for the warriors and how you can get involved.. go to w-t-h-i t-v dot
