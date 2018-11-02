Speech to Text for opt 4th child on National Adoption Day

more than a hundred thousand kids nationwide are ready for adoption right now... but they need homes to go to. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. november is national adoption month. news 10's heather good spoke with a local mother about her adoption journey. the story is new for you tonight at 10. [take pkg incue: "nearly half a million... outcue: "back to you." duration:2:18] < < nearly half a million kids are in foster care across the county... and many of them will not be able to return to their biological parents. a wabash valley mom says she wanted to grow her family through adoption... but chose to foster first. covered: hughes says, "it's amazing to be able to provide a forever home for a child who otherwise wouldn't have it." mom lisa says she and her husband mike have cared for twenty-six foster kids. the couple first became adoptive parents about two years ago. they had been caring for three siblings for four years before the adoption was final. now the family is in the process of adopting a fourth child. the 4 year old boy's adoption will be final november 16th -- national adoption day. hughes says, "i'm going to cry because the joy that we get... my kids are my kids. i mean it is no different than a biological kid or an adopted kid." lisa says fostering is an emotional experience for parents but deeply important for children. lisa hughes, foster and adoptive parent, says, "i hear a lot 'oh, i could never foster... it' d be too hard, i'd get too attached' then you'd make a great foster parent! because a lot of kids in general, not just foster kids, but all kids need attachment, right? you need to be attached. you need to be able to love them and show them that love." the goal of fostering is to provide a safe and loving home for children as biological parents take action to improve their circumstances and one day take their children back. but not every story ends with parents reuniting with their children who have been in foster care. local advocate -- kristi cundiff says that is why fostering to adopt is so important. cundiff says, "i always love promoting adoption and i always love the part that we can give children a forever family... children who have lingered in care and time is up and they're not going to be able to go back home and so we need to give them a permanent home." lisa says adoption is a journey... and her children have made great strides. she wants others to know her family is just like anyone elses. "we argue. we laugh. we cry. it is exactly the same and it's a journey i wouldn't change." this adoption is just one of many happening this month. nearly 65-thousand kids have been adopted on national adoption day in the last 17