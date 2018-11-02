Clear
Vigo County School staff meet with local business leaders

Posted: Fri Nov 02 19:14:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

t-v dot com. vigo county school leaders are working to build a strong future for students. they're doing it by trying to listen to community concerns. the school corporation continued another round of its "community conversations" this morning... news 10s alia blackburn explains how business leaders are now joining in. [take pkg outcue: sto duration:1:29] < how do we create a better future for vigo county schools? leaders are hoping to find the answer in community conversations... they've been holding them inside local schools since october. henry: "i tried to decide which one of the schools i should go to, but i didn't want to take away parent time with my issues." which is why renee henry is here -- at the terre haute chamber of commerce... "we'd like for you to identify areas for improvement in our school corporation..." henry is the director of education for the terre haute children's museum. she was among other business leaders and owners friday -- talking about their ideas and concerns for vigo county schools. henry: "the fact that the staffing of the schools was the high point for many of the groups came out loud and clear." addressing issues -- like teacher shortages -- are part of the school corporation's strategic plan... the idea is to use community feedback and factor it in to better address school district needs and goals. haynes: "the vigo county school corporation belongs to all of us...students, citizens, businesses and the more input we have into its function, the more ownership we will have." echoing the calls to the community -- to join the conversation. henry: "if you care about the schools or have a complaint or you think something is really positive, people should really come and participate in the conversation." working together -- to create a stronger vision for local education... in vigo county -- alia blackburn -- news 10> parents still have three chances to weigh in, as well. the next round of community meetings is tuesday. meetings are happening at ouabache... riley.. and rio grande elementary schools. each meeting starts at 6-30 p-m. parents can attend any session
