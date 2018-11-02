Speech to Text for Officer Pitts Memorial Fundraising event

dot com. you can honor a fallen terre haute police officer tomorrow. there will be a fish fry and auction benefitting the "rob pitts memorial scholarship". officer rob pitts was shot in the line of duty on may 4th. doors open at noon tomorrow. that's at the sullivan elks county club. you can buy your tickets at the door. we've linked you to everything you need to know at wthi