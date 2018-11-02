Speech to Text for Truman House holds fundraiser

the extra hour of service and sales. a recovery home in terre haute is looking to expand to help more people. there was a fundraiser in the vigo county courthouse today for "the truman house." "the truman truman house." "the truman house" is a home for men recovering from an addiction or alcoholism. all of the money from today will go toward buying the organization's third house. organizers say they like to keep it small to build the relationships. [take sot outcue: the words reallyduration:0:11] " the ripple effects it causes in the families and all sorts of people involved in the addicts and alcoholics life its pretty its hard to describe i cant articulate the words really. " you can still help "the truman house" raise money you can donate online or go straight to the house. we'll link you to the website at