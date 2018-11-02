Clear

Free ride to vote on Election Day

Free ride to vote on Election Day

Posted: Fri Nov 02 15:16:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 15:16:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Free ride to vote on Election Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. weather forecast for next few days.. what's ahead, in the full forecast coming up the city of terre haute will have free bus rides again on election day. the city already offers a "free bus fare day" each month. for "this" month -- that day has been moved to election day. there won't be any special stops. but.. there are some stops near polling locations. those locations include... booker t washington and memorial united methodist church using the "southeast .. southside" route. and the west vigo community center and national guard armory using the "north 19th .. 12 points" route. we've linked you to more bus route information at w-t-h-i
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-2-18

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Fundraising event

Image

Truman House holds fundraiser

Image

Free ride to vote on Election Day

Image

Major intersection set to close for a month

Image

Helping inmates overcome addiction in Vermillion County

Image

Weekend sun? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Everyday Heroes Breakfast

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

After a big drug bust, how is the Knox County Jail doing?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies