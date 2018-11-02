Speech to Text for Major intersection set to close for a month

there's a major road closure starting this weekend in terre haute. it may impact how you get around town. the entire intersection of 25th and margaret will be closed starting early sunday morning. it'll be closed for the whole month of november. crews will reconstruct the intersection. if you have to travel in the area there is a detour. you'll have to use 19th ... leeland.. and