Helping inmates overcome addiction in Vermillion County

Posted: Fri Nov 02 15:10:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 02 15:10:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to want to change." drug addictions plague communities.. and they often end in cycles of re-incarceration. overcoming those addictions doesn't happen overnight. the knox county jail is dealing with the fallout from a major drug bust. meanwhile another jail.. is trying to battle the problem from the inside. good evening and thanks for joining us. we'll tell you how knox county is avoiding overcrowding in that big drug operation.. but first... we look at programs putting inmates on a path to a better life. news 10's garrett brown is live in vermillion county. in our top story...he explains how programs there are changing lives. almost every day there is some sort of recovery class here for inmates needing help. hundreds of people are taking part in these programs. i talked with one man who said it changed his life for the better. [take pkg outcue: im tired of it. duration:1:30] < brad leclaire has seen his self behind the bars of the vermillion county jail quite a bit in his life. a big part of that involving his addiction to drugs. "i did meth for forty five years and it was one of the hardest things i ever did was get off that. but going through his program. i still go to his classes three times a week for the past twenty one months." leclaire is talking about the mrt program. that stands for moral stands for program. that the mrt talking about leclaire is months." twenty one for the past times a week classes three times a week for the past twenty one months." leclaire is talking about the mrt program. that stands for moral reconation therapy. its a voluntary program that has helped many seeking help in turning their lives around. -john espeland- substance abuse counselor- "doing this program kind of helps them dig into themselves to find their true self instead of following these false beliefs and false behaviors. instead of letting into the lifestyle of addiction." mrt is just one of the many programs put on at the vermillion county jail. roughly sixty to seventy percent of the jail population now seeks support through these recovery jail programs. it's a number showing more are interested in getting help before their release. -sheriff mike phelps- vermillion county - "but they have to want it themselves and the ones that want to make a difference and the ones that we help step by step, and its baby steps, are the ones that we see are changing their lives once they get to the outside." as for leclaire.. .he is thankful for having these programs in his life. he just hopes others will seek help as he has to prevent going back to his old ways. "it dosen't stop when you leave here. its going to be a lifelong struggle. do you really like living in these walls? you know, cause i don't. im tired of it." > sheriff mike phelps says the demand for these programs continue to rise. that's why they hope to soon expand to create more space to support these groups. reporting in vermillion county. i'm news 10s garret
