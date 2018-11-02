Speech to Text for Everyday Heroes Breakfast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana state police. honoring everyday heroes. susie's place is a child-friendly center that conducts forensic interviews.. as part of investigations into alleged child abuse and neglect. this morning.. a breakfast was held to honor the men and women who make the center successful.. all while helping children in our community. [take sot outcue: work they're doing."duration:0:08] "we know how hard it is to really effectively protect children and so we want to show them how much we appreciate the work they're doing." there are "3" susie's place locations. avon.. bloomington and terre haute. to learn more about the services they offer or how you can get involved.. go to w-t-h-i t-v dot com. comedian "donnie baker".. returns to his hoosier roots tonight. details