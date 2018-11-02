Speech to Text for Teddy Bears for First Responders

"6" second graders in parke county.. making a big difference in their community. mrs. organ's second grade class at "montezuma elementary school" recently sold popcorn to raise money. that money was used to buy stuffed animals for first responders. in fact.. the kids were able to buy "444" cuddly friends. they'll be given to kids in times of need. today.. the kids made a very special presentation to some of those first responders. [take sot outcue: are in the need."duration:0:08] "very proud of these kids. it's awesome that they decided to do this project on their own and just provide a service to other children out there that are in the need." the stuffed animals were distributed to the montezuma police and fire departments.. along with the parke county sheriff's office e-m-s and