Speech to Text for After a big drug bust, how is the Knox County Jail doing?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good afternoon. i'm patrece dayton. in for susan dinkel. it's friday, november 3rd. on monday.. law enforcement agencies in knox county performed operation "halloclean". that drug round-up targeted "85"-people. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" joins us live to break good afternoon. i'm patrece dayton. in for susan dinkel. it's friday, november 3rd. on monday.. law enforcement agencies in knox county performed operation "halloclean". that drug round-up targeted "85"-people. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" joins us live to the suspect accused of the suspect the suspect accused of the suspect the suspect accused of shooting a