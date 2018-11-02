Speech to Text for Former youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls

set for jury trial in january. in illinois, a former illinois youth football coach admits to sexually abusing young girls. a clark county judge sentneced gary finney to a total of 13 years in prison. following that, the 60 year old will be placed on mandatory supervised release from three years to life. that's following a sentencing hearing on wednesday. finney pleaded guilty to two counts related to abusing minors. several female victims came forward with allegations.