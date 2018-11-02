Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos' trial has been postponed

vigo county's former school superintendent has been postponed. that's new for you this midday. danny tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery. the marion county prosecutor's office accuses tanoos of awarding contracts with one company in exchange for personal favors. tanoos has been set for trial in december. last month, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss his case. in response, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to continue the case. the judge postponed the pretrial hearing, as well as the trial, indefinitely. meanwhile, a hearing on tanoos' motion to