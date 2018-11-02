Speech to Text for "Building Better Teacher" Elizabeth Green, ISU Speaker Series

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with jennifer cook. we have all had great teachers who change our lives and the way we approach learning. how did those teachers get where they are today? how did they become successful at teaching? these are the questions elizabeth green answers in her book "building a better teacher" and will discuss at 7 p.m. nov. 7 in tilson auditorium as a part of the indiana state university speaker series. green's "building a better teacher" book discusses the science behind the skill of teaching. she equips teachers to perform to the best of their ability and addresses policymakers on how to improve the skills of our educators. green covers topics that are revolutionary for both teachers and parents and reveal what expectations should be in the classroom. in reaching out to educators, green is the ceo and creator of chalkbeat, an online nonprofit news organization that covers education topics of all kinds. chalkbeat is committed to building a better classroom for students across the country and providing information that can be used to ensure children are getting quality educations. green's presentation is free and open to the public. for more information,