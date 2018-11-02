Speech to Text for How was this year's harvest?

harvest season is coming to a close. and area farmers are now tallying up their yields. storm team 10's brady harp has more on how this season went - and what's next for area farmers. [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:21] < this year's harvest is almost in the books and while some farmer's harvest is complete - others say there is still more work to be done. harvest has been underway for weeks now across the wabash valley. area farmers say most of the crops are now out of the fields. dwight ludwig: "we're moving along pretty well. we still got a ways to go as you can still see there's a lot of crops out there to be harvested overall we're doing pretty well." farmers say this season has been succesful - a farmer i spoke to says one crop in particular has been doing well. ludwig: "yields have been average or a little bit above. corn yeilds have been doing really well we've been really happy with those bean fields have been about average overall we're pretty happy and satisfied with where we're at." farmers say this year's weather has really helped with crop growth. they say getting rain during key parts of the season helped. however - with rain comes new problems. ludwig: "every blessing seems it's followed by a curse so the wet moist air also brought in some disease and funguses as well as insects that we had to battle there toward the end." now - farmers will be wrapping up the last of the harvest and preparing their fields for next season before winter weather sets in. farmers say the large amount of rain the wabash valley has received has slowed their progress down somewhat but they hope to have the harvest complete in the next few weeks. in clay county - brady harp - storm team 10.>