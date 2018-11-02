Clear
ISU Basketball

Sycamores beat Rose-Hulman 77-44

Posted By: WTHI Staff

back.... welcome back.... the college basketball season tips off for real next week for indiana state... tonight the sycamores got a warm-up as they welcomed rose-hulman from the east side of terre haute for an exhibition game... the sycamores and engineers took part in the jim shaw classic... tyreke key looks like he's taken his offensive game to another level....the isu sophomore money on the jumper....he had 15 points.... former terre haute south star de'avion washington had 9 points in his freshman debut with the sycamores...his first shot in college, a made three-pointer... isu opened the game on a 16-nothing run... charlie aimone would help bring rose-hulman back....look at the former terre haute north star hit the shot right in the defenders face....aimone had a team-high 11 points... second half how about isu big man emondre rickman with the one-handed throw down over the defender..... if emondre can play with that kind of aggressiveness all season, the sycamores will be dangerous.... jordan barnes did his normal, he took over the first five minutes of the second half scoring nine points in that span....the isu superstar splashes home the three.... sycamores roll 77-44.....they open the season next tuesday at ball state and jordan barnes hopes isu can have the same focus they did tonight, next week! [take sot outcue: making a commitment duration:0:10] <<i felt like everyone came out and played with a lot of energy. everyone came out and played with a lot of effort. showed spurts. we have guys that can
